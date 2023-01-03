UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: La sangre de los mártires

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
La última característica dada a Juan para identificar a la mujer que cabalga la bestia fue que ella era una ciudad “que reina sobre los reyes de la tierra” (Apocalipsis 17:18). ¿Podría haber una ciudad que realmente reine sobre los gobiernos del mundo? La historia da testimonio de que hubo tal ciudad, y sólo una. Esa ciudad, por supuesto, fue Roma después que sus obispos empezaron a llamarse a sí mismos papas y, declarando ser los sucesores de los césares, asumieron los poderes imperiales de soberanía a nivel mundial.
