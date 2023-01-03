Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: La sangre de los mártires
1 view
channel image
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org


La última característica dada a Juan para identificar a la mujer que cabalga la bestia fue que ella era una ciudad “que reina sobre los reyes de la tierra” (Apocalipsis 17:18). ¿Podría haber una ciudad que realmente reine sobre los gobiernos del mundo? La historia da testimonio de que hubo tal ciudad, y sólo una. Esa ciudad, por supuesto, fue Roma después que sus obispos empezaron a llamarse a sí mismos papas y, declarando ser los sucesores de los césares, asumieron los poderes imperiales de soberanía a nivel mundial.


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe

Keywords
catholicspanishdave huntberean calla woman rides the beast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket