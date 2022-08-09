206 - It's The End Of Satan's Time, Not The End Of The Planet The Church Has Been Deceived About The End Times, God Is Restoring This Earth!

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Today I am going to go through and share some powerful revelation on the fact that it is the END TIMES FOR SATAN, not the END OF THE WORLD. The Church has been deceived about the end times. But thanks to God, the Church is waking up!

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