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WHEN BLACK LIVES MATTER
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22 views • June 11, 2020
Why attack me if I don't agree with hating people because they are not black? Why is it we have to believe as the hateful left does or we are look down on? We live in the year 2020 and the Left is never going to let go of the racist movement they have against the American people. They are using this as a means of controlling the people.
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