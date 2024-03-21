Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IS BAYER HEADED TOWARDS BANKRUPTCY?
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
530 Subscribers
66 views
Published 13 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/is-bayer-headed-towards-bankruptcy/

With its largest legal loss yet at $2.25B, Bayer is now forced to look at some hard decisions for its tanking future as its Monsanto buyout continues to be the worst corporate takeover decision of the century.

POSTED: March 15, 2024

Keywords
bayerroundupliabilitycorporatetakeover

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket