© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silvano Trotta - Épandages de Nuit
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • May 20, 2020
Import 11 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RoKSzWxpuc&feature=youtu.be Chaîne Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ Suite à mon émission sur les épandages nocturnes, voilà que c'est officiel en Espagne. La Grippe en France. Les morts indirects du Covid. Le traitement de l'information dans les médias. Gates et Soros. Sources : https://www.boe.es/diario_boe/txt.php%3Fid%3DBOE-A-2020-4492 https://www.climat-artificiel.com/Bill-Gates-finance-des-experiences-de-geo-ingenierie https://www.analytika.fr/investigations/filaments-aeroportes/ https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/03/05/avec-72-morts-la-grippe-a-beaucoup-moins-tue-cet-hiver-en-france%2C8777067.php https://www.valeursactuelles.com/clubvaleurs/politique/en-couverture-comment-george-soros-infiltre-la-cour-europeenne-des-droits-de-lhomme-partie-1-116191 https://www.valeursactuelles.com/societe/emprise-de-soros-sur-la-cour-europeenne-des-droits-de-lhomme-la-cedh-persiste-et-signe-118690 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fc5e... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFhkA... https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/not-adding-up-frances-earlier-detection-of-covid-19-raises-questions-on-global-origin/ https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/major-obamagate-showdown-director-of-national-intel-declassifies-list-of-corrupt-obama-officials/ https://clicktime.symantec.com/3Epc2cRPyb8KpvzcmdmEXrH6H2%3Fu%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252F1drv.ms%252Fu%252Fs%2521AoSGZBNOl3_8oUXHFsSYhljWu57K https://olivierdemeulenaere.wordpress.com/2020/05/13/grande-bretagne-italie-des-milliers-de-morts-a-domicile-a-cause-du-confinement/ https://www.agi.it/cronaca/news/2020-05-09/coronavirus-triplicata-mortalit-infarto-8563227/ https://www.europe1.fr/sante/cest-maintenant-quil-faut-se-vacciner-avec-la-rentree-lepidemie-de-grippe-progresse-3941241 https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1461419/quebec-saison-grippe-influenza-activite-souche-virus https://www.latribune.fr/economie/international/coronavirus-l-oms-rappelle-que-la-grippe-saisonniere-fait-60-000-morts-par-an-en-europe-840663.html https://www.futura-sciences.com/sante/actualites/grippe-epidemie-grippe-installe-france-metropolitaine-79406/ https://www.medisite.fr/les-vaccins-grippe-2019-le-vaccin-modifie-pour-faire-face-a-une-epidemie-virulente.5534985.524535.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.