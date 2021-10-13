© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jen psaki - MARKED PEOPLE - vaccine unvaccinated reference
Follow
0
Share
Report
112 views • October 13, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT2I7doUb8g | If she really said marked people, it means that the vaccines are part of the Mark of the Beast System. Father Elpidios made it verry clear that there are going to be 7 vaccines (as a counter weight to the 7 Orthodox Christian Mysteries) and the last one will be the Mark of the Beast Itself. 666 is a Jewish number and it was the weight of Gold Brought to Slomon as a tribute from the other countries led by Israelite Empire. So 666 is the number of the Jewish fake messiah, the anti-Christ from the tribe of Dan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.