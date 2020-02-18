© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
61 percent Americans say they're better off than 3 years ago: Gallup polls
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • February 18, 2020
Money Map Press Chief Investment Strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald discusses a series of Gallup polls that says a majority of Americans feel they are better off than before Trump's presidency began.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.