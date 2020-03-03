This week's study explores the bread, and not just any bread, the Holy bread, that is available to us to eat of, "the bread of presence," Yahshua's precious living word. We look at the priests and levites of the tabernacle and temple, and the the shewbread, and how that prophetically relates to our spiritual walk. We also examine the religious spirit that tries to hinder us from eating and delighting in Yahweh's presence, in prayer and worship, that tries to kill and prevent us from walking in our full destiny. Our true destiny, is to be wholly devoted, submitted to our King, whole heartedly, in love, consecrated in heart, walking not to please man, but for Yahweh, walking in power, love and sound mind, being led of the HOLY Spirit, RUACH, in faith, in HIS WILL AND KINGDOM, for His GLORY, and for the benefit of others, AMEN!



1 Chronicles 23:12-32

Matthew 12:1-8

Deuteronomy 23:25

Leviticus 24:5‭-‬9

Exodus 19:14-15

1 Samuel 21:3-6

Hosea 6:6

Psalms 103:21‭-‬22