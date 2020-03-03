BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Bread of Presence
Spirit of Truth
Spirit of Truth
34 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • March 03, 2020
This week's study explores the bread, and not just any bread, the Holy bread, that is available to us to eat of, "the bread of presence," Yahshua's precious living word. We look at the priests and levites of the tabernacle and temple, and the the shewbread, and how that prophetically relates to our spiritual walk. We also examine the religious spirit that tries to hinder us from eating and delighting in Yahweh's presence, in prayer and worship, that tries to kill and prevent us from walking in our full destiny. Our true destiny, is to be wholly devoted, submitted to our King, whole heartedly, in love, consecrated in heart, walking not to please man, but for Yahweh, walking in power, love and sound mind, being led of the HOLY Spirit, RUACH, in faith, in HIS WILL AND KINGDOM, for His GLORY, and for the benefit of others, AMEN!

1 Chronicles 23:12-32
Matthew 12:1-8
Deuteronomy 23:25
Leviticus 24:5‭-‬9
Exodus 19:14-15
1 Samuel 21:3-6
Hosea 6:6
Psalms 103:21‭-‬22
Keywords
jesuslifereligionyeshuadisciplesheartpsalmsdavidaaronyahshuapriestssurrenderconsecrationspirit-of-truthchristalyn-conchachristalynconchabible-studyholy-spiritlevitesshewbreadbread-of-presencereligious-spirit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Sterling Ashworth
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy