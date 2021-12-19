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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Haunted Houses and Haunted People Five
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2 views • December 19, 2021
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Haunted Houses and Haunted People Five
Are ghosts real? What if more people are haunted than houses? What can a ghostly presence do to us? Where do they come from, and what can we do about it? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has given us a clear explanation of why one out of three people become earthbound spirits when they pass, and the many problems this causes. Fortunately, a healing and spirit rescue will save your departed loved ones from this fate. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Are ghosts real? What if more people are haunted than houses? What can a ghostly presence do to us? Where do they come from, and what can we do about it? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has given us a clear explanation of why one out of three people become earthbound spirits when they pass, and the many problems this causes. Fortunately, a healing and spirit rescue will save your departed loved ones from this fate. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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