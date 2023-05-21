Utah: Safe and Effective? An Apolitical Documentary [PART 1]

This is a documentary that dives into the real systemic issues that rose to the surface during the time of the COVID-19 crisis, especially as regards the vaccination rollout. Using first hand interviews of people from the state of Utah in the United States, this film diagnoses the various conflicts of interests, and provides examples of resolving them using a threefold separation of powers.

PART 1: Interviews with the vaccine-injured and medical professionals.

PART 2: Conflicts of Interests and Solution through the Separation of Powers.

