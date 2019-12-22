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Could Ursula von der Leyen by the prophesied 'raiser of taxes'?
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13 views • December 22, 2019
On December 1, 2019, Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen became President of the European Commission. Her proposed platform includes raising taxes for climate matters, banking, and military plans. Could she be prophesied in the Bible? Could Ursula von der Leyen be the prophesied "raiser of taxes" of Daniel 11:20? If so, what type of leader could come next? Is any of this associated with the King of the North Beast or the final Antichrist? What did the old Radio Church of God teach about this in the old Plain Truth magazines? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
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