Unlocking the Untold Stories: Egg Freezing at 37 🌐
Published 16 hours ago

Embark on a journey with Dr. Marcia C. Inhorn, a distinguished expert in Middle Eastern gender and health from Yale University. 🎙️

Discover the hidden narratives of 150 women who, at an average age of 36.6, chose to freeze their eggs. 🥚

Contrary to assumptions, these women were already flourishing in their careers and highly educated. 📚

Their decision wasn't solely career-driven but a quest for a life partner in their educational and professional pursuits. 💑

🌍 Dive into the uncharted perspectives in the full episode.

