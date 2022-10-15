Create New Account
Pfizer did not look at transmission: Dr. Mike Yeadon on the failure of the public health function
Published a month ago |

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer VP, and Dr. Paul Elias Alexander discuss Pfizer's admission that they did not study or test transmission of the COVID gene injection. October 13, 2022

