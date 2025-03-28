Russia Blames UK and France for Missile Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia accused the UK and France of helping Ukraine destroy a major gas facility in Sudzha, calling it a ceasefire violation and warning of retaliation. Putin, aboard a new hypersonic missile submarine, vowed to “finish off” Ukraine and proposed UN control over Kyiv to install a new government. Meanwhile, the U.S. deployed stealth bombers to the Indian Ocean, JD Vance visited Greenland, a deadly Myanmar quake killed 150+, Utah banned fluoride, and inflation rose to 2.8%.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/28/25
