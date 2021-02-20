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Sheriff Steve Reams - Mandates In The State Of Emergency
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63 views • February 20, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Sheriff Steve Reams is joining us. Steven Reams is the Sheriff of Weld County, Colorado. He succeeded term-limited sheriff John Cooke in 2014 and was reelected for a second term in 2018 while running unopposed to remain the Weld County Sheriff. Before becoming Sheriff, he was chief of the Weld County Sheriff's Office of Public Safety. He began his career in the Weld County Sheriff's Office in 1997 as an entry level Corrections Officer. He is responsible for the operation of the Weld County Jail which is capable of holding 850 inmates and he also serves the courts of the 19th Judicial District. Please welcome Sheriff Steve Reams to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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