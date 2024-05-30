one Russian Soldier Wipes Out Ukrainian Platoon- Video Shows Troop With NATO Nation Army Insignia

Rare bodycam footage shows a Russian soldier storming Ukrainian posts and clearing trenches. The video starts with the soldier entering a trench and firing his assault rifle. He then throws a grenade and enters a dugout. The video from the battlefield was filmed by the Russian army serviceman himself. According to Russian media, a Swedish-British NLAW anti-armour guided missile system and a Swedish AT-4 grenade launcher were found in the trench by Moscow’s troops. A deceased soldier, who was armed with a U.S.-made assault rifle, was seen wearing a uniform with the patch of NATO country’s army insignia.
