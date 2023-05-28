EMERGENCY! Snohomish/King County CDC Wants to "Vaccinate" All Restaurant Workers Against Hepatitis A!

The CDC has made the claim that an employee at a fast food restaurant might have exposed some customers to Hepatitis A. So now they and a food safety lawyer are talking about wanting to "vaccinate" all restaurant employees in this area against hepatitis. No one knows what is really in this vaccine, if it's A ploy and a trap to get mRNA into more people, beginning with food service workers, or not. Don't fall for it. Share this video.
Source komonews.com/news/local/seattle-attorney-recommends-hepatitis-a-vaccinations-for-restaurant-food-workers-employees-prevent-illness-centers-disease-control-prevention-vaccine-mandate-bill-marler-famous-anthonys-taco-bell-snohomish-county
Uploading this same video to Youtube earned me a community guideline strike warning for "medical misinformation" and that platform removed it.
