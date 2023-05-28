EMERGENCY! Snohomish/King County CDC Wants to "Vaccinate" All Restaurant Workers Against Hepatitis A!

The CDC has made the claim that an employee at a fast food restaurant might have exposed some customers to Hepatitis A. So now they and a food safety lawyer are talking about wanting to "vaccinate" all restaurant employees in this area against hepatitis. No one knows what is really in this vaccine, if it's A ploy and a trap to get mRNA into more people, beginning with food service workers, or not. Don't fall for it. Share this video.

Uploading this same video to Youtube earned me a community guideline strike warning for "medical misinformation" and that platform removed it.