Not All things Are As They Appear Dream 10-14-22 @ 1:47 am, 2:44 am & 3:37am (uploaded 10-17-22)

A dream from our lovely Jesus about an attack from Putin on an Island that is not what it at first seems.

Luke 8:17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis



Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram Site: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 Back up Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Odysee Channel

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e