Zechariah Chapter 2 Commentary by Chaplain Bob Walker

Zechariah Chapter 2

1 I lifted up mine eyes again, and looked, and behold a man with a measuring line in his hand.



2 Then said I, Whither goest thou? And he said unto me, To measure Jerusalem, to see what is the breadth thereof, and what is the length thereof.



3 And, behold, the angel that talked with me went forth, and another angel went out to meet him,



4 And said unto him, Run, speak to this young man, saying, Jerusalem shall be inhabited as towns without walls for the multitude of men and cattle therein:



5 For I, saith the LORD, will be unto her a wall of fire round about, and will be the glory in the midst of her.