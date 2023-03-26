The Bible: Does It Talk About Itself?

The Youtube channel A Voice In The Desert has been adamant that the Bible cannot talk about itself, because it didn't exist at the time that the various books the Bible were complied into the one big book that we call The Bible. However, in this video, we'll look at a very plausible interpretation of a passage in the book of Revelation, which seems to be referencing the Bible! Well, not the WHOLE Bible... but what is undeniably the most important PART of the Bible. This discovery is not just so much trivia... its implications play a vital role in your salvation.

