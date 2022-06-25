Studies Show 163% INCREASE IN DEATH RATE! 9 New studies cited

Jim Crenshaw.Josh Sigurdson reports on 9 new studies plus a large quantity of past studies showing a mass increase in death from the so-called covid vaccines as Lincoln National Insurance, the 5th largest insurance provider in the United States comes out with numbers showing a 163% increase in death year over year since the jab came out, with only a 9% increase in 2020.





This is apocalyptic and is truly sickening considering the revised increased push to jab small children. VAERS shows 50,000 injured children from the jab. And they only account for around 1 to 10% of cases being documented.





British data shows millions have died, coming from their own government website.

Pfizer documents show infertility and a large increase in autoimmune disorders. They also show a 4000% increase in shingles which is now being blamed on "Monkeypox."

Source: World Alternative Media on Sixth Sense





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9hd3RnYUNb9/



