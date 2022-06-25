BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Studies Show 163% INCREASE IN DEATH RATE! 9 New studies cited
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
1353 views • June 25, 2022

Jim Crenshaw.Josh Sigurdson reports on 9 new studies plus a large quantity of past studies showing a mass increase in death from the so-called covid vaccines as Lincoln National Insurance, the 5th largest insurance provider in the United States comes out with numbers showing a 163% increase in death year over year since the jab came out, with only a 9% increase in 2020.


This is apocalyptic and is truly sickening considering the revised increased push to jab small children. VAERS shows 50,000 injured children from the jab. And they only account for around 1 to 10% of cases being documented.


British data shows millions have died, coming from their own government website.

Pfizer documents show infertility and a large increase in autoimmune disorders. They also show a 4000% increase in shingles which is now being blamed on "Monkeypox."

Source: World Alternative Media on Sixth Sense


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9hd3RnYUNb9/


Keywords
healthchildrenkidsadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicineunited statesdeathsinsurancevaersstudiesjabdeath rateshotinoculationinjectionjosh sigurdsonworld alternative medialincoln national insurance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nutrient-packed foods for radiant skin at any age

Nutrient-packed foods for radiant skin at any age

Belle Carter
Daily Sugary Drink Consumption Linked to Increased Gastric Cancer Risk

Daily Sugary Drink Consumption Linked to Increased Gastric Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
10 Ingredients in Everyday Products That May Cause Harm

10 Ingredients in Everyday Products That May Cause Harm

Zoey Sky
Dangerous Cosmetics Alert: Why Stearalkonium Chloride and Synthetic Colors Are Chemtrails for Your Skin &#8211; A Direct Attack on Human Health

Dangerous Cosmetics Alert: Why Stearalkonium Chloride and Synthetic Colors Are Chemtrails for Your Skin – A Direct Attack on Human Health

Zoey Sky
Japanese Study Links Mushroom Consumption to Improved Working Memory Scores

Japanese Study Links Mushroom Consumption to Improved Working Memory Scores

Coco Somers
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy