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Excerpt (Audio) Early Recovery from Addiction: Chapter 8, Unperson
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11 views • March 22, 2022
Self Evasion, worldly distractions.
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Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBnHbjoqQZfgr0ucHBiqbpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/simplysober/
Website, where you can hit links to all of Simply Sober's works available in eBook, Audio Book, and Real Book.
https://simply-sober.com/
If you wish to support, you can do so at:
Paypal - https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=FLC9VQEJNE9CU
Stripe - https://buy.stripe.com/fZedTXd1672K0V23cc
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