Do You Wanna Be Hot?
Fire & Grace Church
Published 16 hours ago

June 18, 2023

Can you discern between someone who is living for the Lord and someone who only appears to be? Pastor Dean preaches about the gifts of the Spirit and what it means to live anointed with His holy fire.

"O taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him." Psalm 34:8

Keywords
holy spiritdiscernmentdean odle

