An Israeli raid targeted a civilian residential neighborhood in Bazouriye, southern Lebanon.

In response to Hezbollah's comeback, Israel decided to show who's in charge. The IDF leadership announced the start of an operation against the Shiite militant group.

➡️After Hezbollah carried out a nighttime UAV strike on northern Israel, airstrikes rained down on Lebanon in response: both Beirut and a wide range of settlements in the southern part of the country were hit. They announced the elimination of another batch of commanders.

➡️In Beirut, as expected, they distanced themselves from the situation. Nawaf Salam, the country's prime minister, already stated that Hezbollah only made things worse this way, and the government will do everything to avert the conflict from Lebanon.

🖍At the same time, it's clear that Israel won't stop with today's strikes. After all, more than 100,000 reservists were mobilized for a reason. Forces have already been directed toward southern Lebanon, and a strike was naturally expected.

❗️The weakened Shiite militant group will not be able to defend Lebanese territory from Israeli airstrikes and an increasingly likely ground operation. Last time it didn't go very well. The front will likely not just crumble—there may not be much of a front at all: there's no one to fight the IDF.

War for some, advertising for others: Israeli media reported that during a nighttime shelling by Hezbollah, the IDF allegedly successfully used the "Iron Beam" laser system to repel the attack.

American ambassador Mike Huckabee joined in with praise for the system. Other media outlets began posting the news, which even made it into Russian media coverage. And no one even questioned whether there was objective confirmation of what was being said?

But here's where it gets really funny: circulating online is one single video where anti-aircraft missile launches with characteristic traces of solid-fuel engine operation are being passed off as laser operation. There's no other material at all.

❓Yes, the Israelis could very well have used "Iron Beam," but the question arises: if everything was so successful, where are the videos of targets being destroyed?

After all, when reports emerged about Russian forces using laser systems, videos followed almost immediately. But Israel has been talking about "Iron Beam" since 2023, yet it's in no hurry to provide actual evidence.

❗️The impression is forming that "Iron Beam's" actual effectiveness is lagging behind its advertising. Which, admittedly, deserves credit: to "sell" claims about a system's effectiveness without clear evidence of its successful use — that takes skill.

