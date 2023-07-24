Is Climate Shock next after Corona and Ukraine War? | www.kla.tv/26632

A Romanian general reveals that the 180 HAARP facilities installed worldwide are intended to generate “apocalyptic” weather and earthquake scenarios. After the global Covid pandemic and the threat of a world war from the Ukraine war, the next wave of terror against mankind is being staged to force the completely distraught population into the New World Order. Were the devastating storms in Croatia on July 20, 2023 already part of the practical realization via the HAARP facilities installed worldwide? Even the mayor of Zagreb described the storm as unprecedented “in terms of strength as well as damage”.
