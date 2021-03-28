Just a regular training?

EDIT: it seems like its just a training or to show off maybe little provoking.Not sure if this is posted before but Apparently Ukrain couple days ago. And is in war conflict with Russia. Russia has 3 subs loaded with nuclear missiles pointing at USA and are stationed under thin ice somewhere in the southpole. No attention given by the Media on this. That's odd but its not if you aware of the whole plandemic. With the suez canal route blocked(on purpose) the lil Biden vs Putin hickup last week and the constant tension with China? Maybe Turkey?The reason i uploaded this vid is because this scenario was predicted in the end of 2020 so... Damn...Source is from Martin Vrijland a great researcher and freedom fighter. and he mentioned Hal Turner(see link) in of his Sources. Video is from youtube and