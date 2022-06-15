How to Beat the Great Reset | Greg McCoach

Why is the Great Reset and stakeholder capitalism pertinent to the mining sector? Greg McCoach, CEO of American Gold Exchange, Inc. and publisher of the Mining Speculator, states that mining companies face pressure to adopt these agendas for fear of being maligned by the media and society at large.

He concludes with his own speculation and predictions regarding the elites’ underlying agenda and intentions for humanity and what we can do to prepare ourselves.

In our weekly Inventa Capital update, Cameron Tymstra, CEO and president of Tarachi Gold (CSE: TRG | OTCQB: TRGGF), discusses his recent trip to the firm’s Magistral project in Durango, Mexico, with the Ausenco engineering team. They are finalizing the engineering and design work for the mill, which marks a big step forward in pushing their asset into production.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/how-to-beat-the-great-reset/