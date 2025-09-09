BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Moments when Israeli attacked Doha, Qatar to assassinate senior Hamas officials
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10080 followers
137 views • 1 day ago

🇮🇱🇶🇦| Moments when Israeli attacked Doha to assassinate senior Hamas officials.

It’s likely that Qatari officials were aware of the strike hence why no air defenses were activated or radars picked anything up.

Israel reportedly launched 12 missiles at the compound housing Senior Hamas Officials.

You can bet the US was involved in this......

-----

🇮🇱🇶🇦| The Qatari MFA’s statement:

The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. 

This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.

The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas.

While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. 

Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available."

Sourced @Fotros Resistance

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

israelhamasqatardoha
