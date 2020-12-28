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Crazy Beast, X-Ray Nova, Ancient Tsunami, and Delivery of A Lump of Coal
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58 views • December 28, 2020
Daily Sun, Earth and Science News
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https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
Iceberg: https://www.esa.int/Applications/Obse...
Pulsar X-ray Nova: http://www.astronomerstelegram.org/?r...
Nova Dust: http://www.astronomerstelegram.org/?r...
Ancient Israel Tsunami: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...
La Nina: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/ima...
The Crazy Beast: https://newsroom.taylorandfrancisgrou...
Lots more on our channel page, just click our name!
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
Iceberg: https://www.esa.int/Applications/Obse...
Pulsar X-ray Nova: http://www.astronomerstelegram.org/?r...
Nova Dust: http://www.astronomerstelegram.org/?r...
Ancient Israel Tsunami: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...
La Nina: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/ima...
The Crazy Beast: https://newsroom.taylorandfrancisgrou...
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