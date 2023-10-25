Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Reality of Knife Attacks
channel image
Code Red Defense
53 Subscribers
456 views
Published Wednesday

Learn Self Defense:

https://www.codereddefense.com

In this self defense tutorial, we go over the reality of knife attacks.

Knife attacks are so dangerous, it’s really not an ideal situation to find yourself in. You must prepare in advance in order to know how to react if you were to be attacked by a deranged individual.

Find several self defense instructional videos on the Code Red Defense website:

Knife Defense:

https://www.codereddefense.com/knife-defense/

Share the video with your loved ones!

Related knife defense article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/the-reality-of-a-knife-attack/

Keep training for self defense,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

Keywords
self defenseknife defenseknife defense tipsknife self defenseself defense tipsself defense tips against a knife attackknife attack self defensethe reality of knife attackslearn knife defense

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket