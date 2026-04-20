Rabbi Shmuley to Christians: Israel is doing you a favor

The Zionist rabbi rejected "the divine Jesus," and called all Christians to stop overreacting about IDF soldier smashing Jesus statue.

Shmuley then asserts that Tucker Carlson is the real enemy, and claims the IDF "risks its life to protect Christians all the time."

Meanwhile, Israeli forces will keep desecrating Christian sites wherever they're stationed. Collateral damage in the Greater Israel project.

Cynthia... Israeli soldier smashing the head of a Jesus Christ statue with a sledgehammer, photo taken during recent Israeli occupation operations in southern Lebanon. They also excavated graves at a cemetery in Marjayoun, South Lebanon, seen on extra short video.

Adding: Netanyahu's comments about this:

Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over the actions of an Israeli soldier who destroyed a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon. The soldier will face "strict disciplinary measures," he assured.

Israel, he emphasized, carefully preserves and upholds Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect with followers of all religions, and Christians in Israel "thrive like nowhere else in the Middle East."

The incident was reported by local media on Saturday. The IDF acknowledged that the photo indeed showed an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon, pledged to conduct an investigation and help return the statue to its place.

On Monday morning, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar apologized for the incident. In response to his post on X, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called not only for the soldier to be punished, but also for remembering the reasons behind such behavior of the Israeli military.