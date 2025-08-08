35 years of fighting - Trump hails Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal - part 1

Trump’s Azerbaijan-Armenia ‘PEACE DEAL’

- Both commit to stop fighting ‘FOREVER’

- Open diplomatic, commerce, travel ties

- RESPECT sovereignty and territorial integrity

Neither leader looks thrilled as Trump promises a ‘GREAT relationship’

'35 years of fighting — Now they’re friends' — Trump hails Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to resume diplomatic relations, permanently end military hostilities, respect each other’s sovereignty, and open trade ties, Trump announced at the White House.

💬 “It’s been 35 years of fighting, and now they’re friends,” he said, calling the agreement a “momentous joint peace declaration.”