© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every Police Officer & Citizen Needs to See This!
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
665 views • March 03, 2021
A great man steps forward and tells all the people acting as police officers to HONOR YOUR OATHS !
this must be shared far and wide... the police are being used horrifically against the people and their ignorance to truth will not be allowed!
Originally uploaded to Youtube...AND THEY TAKE IT DOWN WITHIN 2 DAYS....
THESE PEOPLE ARE EVIL... THEY MUST BE TAKEN DOWN NOW!
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (no pandemic videos on this site as it is censored all up on bitchute and Brighteon):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/awarriorcalls
this must be shared far and wide... the police are being used horrifically against the people and their ignorance to truth will not be allowed!
Originally uploaded to Youtube...AND THEY TAKE IT DOWN WITHIN 2 DAYS....
THESE PEOPLE ARE EVIL... THEY MUST BE TAKEN DOWN NOW!
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (no pandemic videos on this site as it is censored all up on bitchute and Brighteon):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/awarriorcalls
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.