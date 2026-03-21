© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson just went on CNN in Turkey & spoke a truth the whole world needs to hear:
“Israel wants all Arabs and Muslims to die. It’s possessed with this Zionist lie that it’s entitled to control the land from the Nile to the Euphrates. It is a fascist regime.”
Source @Real World News
---------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!