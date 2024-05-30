Create New Account
👀 Kash Patel says Trump will have some type of Public DECLASS Office
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago

👀 Kash Patel says Trump will have some type of Public DECLASS Office that will allow the Public to Request Whatever Information they want…


• 9/11

• JFK

• Bay of Pigs

• Epstein black book

• MKUltra

• SA


and more


https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1795593483815665847

