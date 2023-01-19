Stan Interviews Shawna Mertel – God’s Protection in Trouble 01/19/2023

After the tragic loss of her husband, God stepped in and showed Shawna His love and protection over her and her family. One evening during worship, the Lord took Shawna to Heaven, showed her her husband, and healed her of the heavy PTSD she was suffering from. We hope this special Testimony will bless your heart and encourage you to trust God in times of trouble.



Shawna will be at the Spirit of Prophecy Church on January 29, 2023.

2540 K Ave

Suite 100

Plano, TX 75074

Be Seated by 09:15 AM





