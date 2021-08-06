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URGENT WARNING !! GRAPHENE OXIDE IN WATER SUPPLY IN THE UK !! MUST WATCH !! SHARE FAR AND WIDE !!
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173 views • August 06, 2021
UK technology business G2O Water Technologies has landed its first commercial contract for the enhancement of water filtration membranes with graphene oxide.
https://www.watertechonline.com/industry/article/14207913/g2o-water-technologies-contract-approved-to-use-graphene-oxide-to-coat-water-filtration-membranes
Also check:
https://g2owatertech.com/
https://www.wateronline.com/doc/membrane-technology-business-accelerating-growth-plans-0001
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https://www.watertechonline.com/industry/article/14207913/g2o-water-technologies-contract-approved-to-use-graphene-oxide-to-coat-water-filtration-membranes
Also check:
https://g2owatertech.com/
https://www.wateronline.com/doc/membrane-technology-business-accelerating-growth-plans-0001
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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