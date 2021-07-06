© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Effects of High Quality Herbal Supplements and Health with Logan Christopher
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • July 06, 2021
Christopher Logan is an avid health and nutrition reader who is continuously searching for the next best thing in the wide world of physical culture and herbalism. He is the co-founder and CEO of Lost Empire Herbs, an online store that offers herbal medicine for men’s health and herbal supplements for athletic performance. Logan has an interesting perspective on the history of snake oil in the United States and its impact on pharmaceuticals, supplements, and herbs.
Click on play to learn:
How the use of snake oil at the turn of the century to treat muscle strains and pain became a derogatory term in spite of some amazing health benefits.
Why some drugs have been found to be ineffectual in treating conditions as approved by the FDA.
How the environment tends to produce food that is tainted by pesticides and lacks micronutrients leading to unhealthy conditions.
Christopher Logan discusses the philosophy of scientism as it relates to health and sickness. The United States is one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet. In contrast, it has one of the worst birth outcomes. The long-term effects of the use of pesticides on crops grown in the United States serves as a reminder that less technology is better in terms of a healthy population.
Less technology and living a more natural lifestyle appears to have a healthier impact on society. Supplements and herbs are not considered medicine in spite of the fact that they reduce or eliminate deficiencies in the human body. On the other hand, the FDA conducts intensive studies on proposed drugs and approves them even though they do not necessarily work as intended.
To learn more visit:
lostempireherbs.com
Email: [email protected]
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Click on play to learn:
How the use of snake oil at the turn of the century to treat muscle strains and pain became a derogatory term in spite of some amazing health benefits.
Why some drugs have been found to be ineffectual in treating conditions as approved by the FDA.
How the environment tends to produce food that is tainted by pesticides and lacks micronutrients leading to unhealthy conditions.
Christopher Logan discusses the philosophy of scientism as it relates to health and sickness. The United States is one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet. In contrast, it has one of the worst birth outcomes. The long-term effects of the use of pesticides on crops grown in the United States serves as a reminder that less technology is better in terms of a healthy population.
Less technology and living a more natural lifestyle appears to have a healthier impact on society. Supplements and herbs are not considered medicine in spite of the fact that they reduce or eliminate deficiencies in the human body. On the other hand, the FDA conducts intensive studies on proposed drugs and approves them even though they do not necessarily work as intended.
To learn more visit:
lostempireherbs.com
Email: [email protected]
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.