BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Discovering the Effects of High Quality Herbal Supplements and Health with Logan Christopher
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • July 06, 2021
Christopher Logan is an avid health and nutrition reader who is continuously searching for the next best thing in the wide world of physical culture and herbalism. He is the co-founder and CEO of Lost Empire Herbs, an online store that offers herbal medicine for men’s health and herbal supplements for athletic performance. Logan has an interesting perspective on the history of snake oil in the United States and its impact on pharmaceuticals, supplements, and herbs.

Click on play to learn:

How the use of snake oil at the turn of the century to treat muscle strains and pain became a derogatory term in spite of some amazing health benefits.
Why some drugs have been found to be ineffectual in treating conditions as approved by the FDA.
How the environment tends to produce food that is tainted by pesticides and lacks micronutrients leading to unhealthy conditions.

Christopher Logan discusses the philosophy of scientism as it relates to health and sickness. The United States is one of the most technologically advanced countries on the planet. In contrast, it has one of the worst birth outcomes. The long-term effects of the use of pesticides on crops grown in the United States serves as a reminder that less technology is better in terms of a healthy population.

Less technology and living a more natural lifestyle appears to have a healthier impact on society. Supplements and herbs are not considered medicine in spite of the fact that they reduce or eliminate deficiencies in the human body. On the other hand, the FDA conducts intensive studies on proposed drugs and approves them even though they do not necessarily work as intended.

To learn more visit:

lostempireherbs.com

Email: [email protected]

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
herbsherbal medicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Morgan S. Verity
Study using AI links trees to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Study using AI links trees to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Jacob Thomas
Black Coffee Linked To Longer Life, But Sugar And Cream May Undo Benefits – New Study Reveals

Black Coffee Linked To Longer Life, But Sugar And Cream May Undo Benefits – New Study Reveals

Coco Somers
Research links common nitrates in water and processed meats to increased dementia risk

Research links common nitrates in water and processed meats to increased dementia risk

Ava Grace
Harnessing the healing power of spearmint essential oil

Harnessing the healing power of spearmint essential oil

Laura Harris
Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy