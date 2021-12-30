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Newsbreak 140 | UK Journalists Rusere Shoniwa, Roger Guttridge on Online Safety Bill, Vaxx Passports, & Need to Stand Up Against Totalitarianism
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Journalists Rusere Shoniwa and Roger Guttridge from Holding the Line, Journalists Against Covid Censorship discuss the UK's new Online Safety Bill and its implications for extreme censorship of free speech online and free communications in private, over and above what is evident today. Big Tech social media platforms will be further emboldened to crack down on communications contrary to their agenda interests of compliance with Pharma and government health directives—far removed from real science—while censorship will invade even the newer platforms which currently offer haven to alt media such as Telegram, Odysee, Bitchute et al.
In a wide-ranging conversation examining the rise of totalitarianism in many European countries linked to the rollout of vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, we address both the implications of mass behavior control, effects on economies, and the opposing pushback from people on the ground who have taken to the street in mass protests in London, Vienna, Berlin, and many other cities worldwide.
Currently, the bankers' dream of a Great Reset and digital enslavement with invasive body-linking technologies most would have condemned as conspiracy theory just a few months ago is poised against the Great Awakening and our work as concerned humanity and journalists, both agree, is to simply keep chipping away at the dominant narratives until the truth becomes more widely known.
Essentially we are living in an age of information warfare and narrative warfare; using the guise of Science as god and podium-frontmen as the Scientist-Experts we must all worship and heed, vaccine manufacturers and their funders have pulled off a coup which bribed or controlled government-heads have willingly participated in, using faulty science in the testing, clinical-trialling, case-number establishing, and gene-based-vaccine-as-treatment aspects of this “pandemic” while using Media and Tech to silence all dissenting scientists, all data on vaccine injuries and deaths, all data on findings of toxins like Graphene Oxide in the vaccines, and all evidence—now confirmed by pathologists—of auto-immune attack invoked by the vaccines as cause of death.
Bad science is being foisted on us as The Science—while true scientific methodology is smothered out of sight by massive censorship. More and more physicians and journalists speaking out—as also other professions of note such as lawyers—are needed, to halt the tyranny.
LINKS FOR MORE:
The Holding the Line article on the Online Safety Bill is here:
War on Free Thought, Dec 24, 2021:
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/assets/pdf/Light-16-i-Final-Dec.pdf
https://holding-the-line.com/
Holding the Line website:
https://holding-the-line.com/
Rusere Shoniwa's website, for more of his work:
https://plagueonbothhouses.com/
https://plagueonbothhouses.com/the-online-safety-bill-governments-pledge-to-protect-us-from-our-right-to-free-speech-and-thought/
Big Brother Watch website:
https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/
John-Henry Westen interview with the Austrian activist mentioned:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/alexander-tschugguel-raises-the-alarm-on-covid-tyranny-demonstrations-in-austria/
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH HOLDING THE LINE:
Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship of Natural COVID Cures:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IT4ZrRtQ3fZs/
Newsbreak 129 | Tony Gosling, Holding the Line | UK Journalists Question the Official Narrative: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Ijom2hssrst/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
In a wide-ranging conversation examining the rise of totalitarianism in many European countries linked to the rollout of vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, we address both the implications of mass behavior control, effects on economies, and the opposing pushback from people on the ground who have taken to the street in mass protests in London, Vienna, Berlin, and many other cities worldwide.
Currently, the bankers' dream of a Great Reset and digital enslavement with invasive body-linking technologies most would have condemned as conspiracy theory just a few months ago is poised against the Great Awakening and our work as concerned humanity and journalists, both agree, is to simply keep chipping away at the dominant narratives until the truth becomes more widely known.
Essentially we are living in an age of information warfare and narrative warfare; using the guise of Science as god and podium-frontmen as the Scientist-Experts we must all worship and heed, vaccine manufacturers and their funders have pulled off a coup which bribed or controlled government-heads have willingly participated in, using faulty science in the testing, clinical-trialling, case-number establishing, and gene-based-vaccine-as-treatment aspects of this “pandemic” while using Media and Tech to silence all dissenting scientists, all data on vaccine injuries and deaths, all data on findings of toxins like Graphene Oxide in the vaccines, and all evidence—now confirmed by pathologists—of auto-immune attack invoked by the vaccines as cause of death.
Bad science is being foisted on us as The Science—while true scientific methodology is smothered out of sight by massive censorship. More and more physicians and journalists speaking out—as also other professions of note such as lawyers—are needed, to halt the tyranny.
LINKS FOR MORE:
The Holding the Line article on the Online Safety Bill is here:
War on Free Thought, Dec 24, 2021:
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/assets/pdf/Light-16-i-Final-Dec.pdf
https://holding-the-line.com/
Holding the Line website:
https://holding-the-line.com/
Rusere Shoniwa's website, for more of his work:
https://plagueonbothhouses.com/
https://plagueonbothhouses.com/the-online-safety-bill-governments-pledge-to-protect-us-from-our-right-to-free-speech-and-thought/
Big Brother Watch website:
https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/
John-Henry Westen interview with the Austrian activist mentioned:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/alexander-tschugguel-raises-the-alarm-on-covid-tyranny-demonstrations-in-austria/
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH HOLDING THE LINE:
Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship of Natural COVID Cures:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IT4ZrRtQ3fZs/
Newsbreak 129 | Tony Gosling, Holding the Line | UK Journalists Question the Official Narrative: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Ijom2hssrst/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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