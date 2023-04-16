Create New Account
In this 32-page indictment, the DOJ and SEC cannot even name a single actual victim, which is 100% political persecution
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2efdb1e75d

2023.04.14 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #DavidZere #takedowntheccp

在这32页的起诉书中，司法部和证监会甚至不能说出一个真正的受害者的名字，这百分之百是政治迫害。

In this 32-page indictment, the DOJ and SEC cannot even name a single actual victim, which is 100% political persecution.



