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Is It from God? In Depth Look INTERPRETATION Dana Coverstone Cherie Goff LADY LIBERTY DREAM Part 2
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44 views • October 03, 2020
continuation from part 1 .. Taking a Closer Look at Dana Coverstones Lady Liberty Dream and it's Prophetic Interpretation. With many Dreams happening around the country how can we know what is from God? Well God makes it real easy to know who his Real Messengers and Prophets are. They will be the ones that the Majority of the Church does not believe lol . While I was in the process of making this video Cherie Goff had a prophetic dream as well. Now the Professional Interpreters are having Prophetic dreams too. Take heed to what God teaches Ezekiel in chapter 14
Dueteronomy 18:9 When thou art come into the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee, thou shalt not learn to do after the abominations of those nations.
Video I made on Dana Coverstones original Dream - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnTMd...
MICAH chapter 3 verse 11-12
11: The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the LORD, and say, Is not the LORD among us? none evil can come upon us.
Mic 3:12 Therefore shall Zion for your sake be plowed as a field, and Jerusalem shall become heaps, and the mountain of the house as the high places of the forest.
BIG WARNING to the ELDERS and so called Leaders of the CHURCH from God - Ezekiel 14 :1-5 Eze 14:1 Then came certain of the elders of Israel unto me, and sat before me.
Eze 14:2 And the word of the LORD came unto me, saying,
Eze 14:3 Son of man, these men have set up their idols in their heart, and put the stumblingblock of their iniquity before their face: should I be enquired of at all by them?
Eze 14:4 Therefore speak unto them, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Every man of the house of Israel that setteth up his idols in his heart, and putteth the stumblingblock of his iniquity before his face, and cometh to the prophet; I the LORD will answer him that cometh according to the multitude of his idols;
Eze 14:5 That I may take the house of Israel in their own heart, because they are all estranged from me through their idols.
Eze 14:6 Therefore say unto the house of Israel, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Repent, and turn yourselves from your idols; and turn away your faces from all your abominations.
Do you want to know what one of the PLANS Satan has for the World? Is Satan smart enough to use the most powerful organizations and societies in the world to help usher in his New World Order? Right out in our face - This Will Surprise You
Dueteronomy 18:9 When thou art come into the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee, thou shalt not learn to do after the abominations of those nations.
Video I made on Dana Coverstones original Dream - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnTMd...
MICAH chapter 3 verse 11-12
11: The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the LORD, and say, Is not the LORD among us? none evil can come upon us.
Mic 3:12 Therefore shall Zion for your sake be plowed as a field, and Jerusalem shall become heaps, and the mountain of the house as the high places of the forest.
BIG WARNING to the ELDERS and so called Leaders of the CHURCH from God - Ezekiel 14 :1-5 Eze 14:1 Then came certain of the elders of Israel unto me, and sat before me.
Eze 14:2 And the word of the LORD came unto me, saying,
Eze 14:3 Son of man, these men have set up their idols in their heart, and put the stumblingblock of their iniquity before their face: should I be enquired of at all by them?
Eze 14:4 Therefore speak unto them, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Every man of the house of Israel that setteth up his idols in his heart, and putteth the stumblingblock of his iniquity before his face, and cometh to the prophet; I the LORD will answer him that cometh according to the multitude of his idols;
Eze 14:5 That I may take the house of Israel in their own heart, because they are all estranged from me through their idols.
Eze 14:6 Therefore say unto the house of Israel, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Repent, and turn yourselves from your idols; and turn away your faces from all your abominations.
Do you want to know what one of the PLANS Satan has for the World? Is Satan smart enough to use the most powerful organizations and societies in the world to help usher in his New World Order? Right out in our face - This Will Surprise You
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