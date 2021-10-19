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The Phenomenon of Let's Go Brandon: How Giving Joe Biden the Middle Finger Went to Number One on iTunes
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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140 views • October 19, 2021
The phrase spread like wildfire among anti-Biden Americans after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast mistook the vulgar chant “F— Joe Biden” for “Let’s Go Brandon!” after NASCAR race driver Brandon Brown won Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway championship. The interview quickly went viral on social media.

Thanks to Stavast it made it easier for conservatives to use a phrase with less vulgarity than the original version, but has the same meaning, which catapulted its popularity.

Now that the phrase has become mainstream enough to make a hip-hop song about, perhaps it will be something Americans from any political background can unite over against the Biden administration.


Related videos:

Has Joe Biden Given Up on Everything?
Brian Craig
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nGaVr-fHfQ

LETS GO BRANDON - Theme Song - Loza Alexander - (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Loza Alexander
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr_F_XQrukM&;t=29s

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