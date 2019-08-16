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Officer Jack McLamb from America-Restoring A Heritage
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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39 views • August 16, 2019
The late great "Peace Officer", Jack McLamb spoke in West Virginia at the Call To Decision "America-Restoring A Heritage" Seminar. Learn why there are unfortunately many political police and few peace officers. Jack was the most decorated officer in Phoenix history.
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study (All Eastern Time)
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
Keywords
police statetyrannyctdphil hudokphillip hudokcall to decisionpastor butchpastor butch paughbutch paughctdmcall to decision ministrycall to decision bible studyjack mclamb
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy