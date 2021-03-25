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Dr. Stefan Lanka & Dr. Tom Cowan: How We Got Into This Mess -- The History of Virology & Deep Medical Deceptions
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69 views • March 25, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Tom Cowan bitchute and odysee channels.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://drtomcowan.com/
Original title: MY DISCUSSION WITH STEFAN LANKA ABOUT VIROLOGY
Stefan Lanka's papers on the virus misconception:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
Stefan Lanka's interviews and articles:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/die-wurzel-interview-englisch.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-won-measles-virus-process.pdf
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
Stefan Lanka's website: http://wissenschafftplus.de/
Support Dr. Tom Cowan at SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan
Dr. Tom Cowan's channels:
https://gab.com/DrtomCowan
https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
Tom Cowan's website: https://drtomcowan.com
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://drtomcowan.com/
Original title: MY DISCUSSION WITH STEFAN LANKA ABOUT VIROLOGY
Stefan Lanka's papers on the virus misconception:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
Stefan Lanka's interviews and articles:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/die-wurzel-interview-englisch.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-won-measles-virus-process.pdf
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
Stefan Lanka's website: http://wissenschafftplus.de/
Support Dr. Tom Cowan at SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan
Dr. Tom Cowan's channels:
https://gab.com/DrtomCowan
https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
Tom Cowan's website: https://drtomcowan.com
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