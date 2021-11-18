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Vaccines, Demons, Domestic Terrorism & MORE
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1052 views • November 18, 2021
CORONAVIRUS VACCINES WILL CAUSE HARM AND DEATH
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Covering many points:
(1) Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: A medical phenomenon with spiritual roots. There are unseen things provoking and driving infant death in these last days, be warned and vigilant over your children, warn young mothers/ families.
(2) People will see live demons and experience PALPABLE demonic manifestations. Man will face harder attacks from the spirit realm. It is necessary to pray strong protection through the blood of Jesus to avoid this and to REPENT of lifestyles that compromise the soul and body.
(Prophecy) "Strange Flesh": https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/25/2201/
(3) Domestic terrorism will become serious, a threat from within.
(Prophecy) America in Turmoil P1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-july-16-2019/
(Prophecy) America in Turmoil Pt 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-2-july-16-2019/
(4) Another 9-11, social credit score and a new form of ID.
(5) Another strong warning about vaccines and their side effects. The Lord has spoken plainly many times- this is a depopulation agenda, cutting down populations. DO NOT BECOME A CASUALTY. Record deaths, loss of bodily function, early onset diseases are just a few repercussions of taking vaccines. Death rate will skew upward among children.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Covering many points:
(1) Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: A medical phenomenon with spiritual roots. There are unseen things provoking and driving infant death in these last days, be warned and vigilant over your children, warn young mothers/ families.
(2) People will see live demons and experience PALPABLE demonic manifestations. Man will face harder attacks from the spirit realm. It is necessary to pray strong protection through the blood of Jesus to avoid this and to REPENT of lifestyles that compromise the soul and body.
(Prophecy) "Strange Flesh": https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/25/2201/
(3) Domestic terrorism will become serious, a threat from within.
(Prophecy) America in Turmoil P1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-july-16-2019/
(Prophecy) America in Turmoil Pt 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-2-july-16-2019/
(4) Another 9-11, social credit score and a new form of ID.
(5) Another strong warning about vaccines and their side effects. The Lord has spoken plainly many times- this is a depopulation agenda, cutting down populations. DO NOT BECOME A CASUALTY. Record deaths, loss of bodily function, early onset diseases are just a few repercussions of taking vaccines. Death rate will skew upward among children.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
vaccinesgodchristjesusprophecy911side effectsend times9-11domestic terrorismgene therapycoronavirusdna vaccinesmrna vaccinesthe masters voiceiron spidergenetic vaccinesspiritual corruptionrecord deathsearly onset diseasedna contaminationsudden infant death syndromedemonic manifestationsnew idloss of bodily functions
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