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IS THE RFID MICROCHIP THE MARK OF THE BEAST?
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132 views • May 24, 2020
Artificial intelligence and quantum computing are driving the world to the Mark of the Beast (666) more quickly than we can keep up with. Imagine a system controlled by an artificially intelligent "being" who is capable of accessing all the information stored on the Internet in the blink of an eye. Introduce mandatory microchip implants for all humans so that this beast is able to keep tabs on us, and you've got nothing short of what is described in Revelation 13. There's only one way to prepare for what is coming...are you ready?
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