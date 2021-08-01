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2X MR UNIVERSE TAKES ONE FOR THE TEAM, VAXXXED WITH 3 DIFFERENT BRANDS OF POISON
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420 views • August 01, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Michael Mitchell was a two time Mr. Universe and starred in the movies "Braveheart" and "Gladiator." He believed that the poisons were safe and effective, so he decided to try all three. He had a heart attack on his boat, in Turkey, a short time later.
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOURCES:
1. https://www.plymouthherald.co.uk/news/local-news/actor-former-mr-universe-sets-297822
2. https://m.imdb.com/news/ni63370416?ref_=m_nm_nwr1
3. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-june-25-2021
4.https://covid-vaccine.canada.ca/info/pdf/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-pm1-en.pdf
5. Michael Mitchell, Facebook
6. https://t.me/s/covidvaccinevictims
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: bootcamp
Michael Mitchell was a two time Mr. Universe and starred in the movies "Braveheart" and "Gladiator." He believed that the poisons were safe and effective, so he decided to try all three. He had a heart attack on his boat, in Turkey, a short time later.
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOURCES:
1. https://www.plymouthherald.co.uk/news/local-news/actor-former-mr-universe-sets-297822
2. https://m.imdb.com/news/ni63370416?ref_=m_nm_nwr1
3. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-june-25-2021
4.https://covid-vaccine.canada.ca/info/pdf/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-pm1-en.pdf
5. Michael Mitchell, Facebook
6. https://t.me/s/covidvaccinevictims
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: bootcamp
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