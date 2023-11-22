Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Riccardo Bosi: Nobody Escapes
channel image
Son of the Republic
600 Subscribers
164 views
Published 15 hours ago

The military has rules for everything.

The Manual For Courts-Martial has been amended and revamped.

That process took time.

The bad guys have re-committed the same crimes — and can now be charged under these new Court Martial rules.

This also includes civilians.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (21 November 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3wz7ib-australiaone-party-the-green-room-21-november-2023.html

Keywords
rule of lawdeep statedonald trumpcabalthe planglobalismwwg1wgajusticetyrannyaccountabilitylaw and orderdevolutiontribunalcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationcourt martialwhite hatsting operationncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosiglobal alliancebelligerent occupation5d chess

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket