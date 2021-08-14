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A Short Word of Encouragement
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50 views • August 14, 2021
Today I want to encourage you to stay the course and be prepared for the end times. Our Lord has a plan for us, but we need to understand its foundation before we can truly believe in His plan. The word of God is true as always, but it takes time to explain. Thank you for spending your time with us and having the patience to listen.
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