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Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Plastic Blonde (yum), We Build the Wall, Arrest Made, Fraud suspected
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61 views • August 21, 2020
#SteveBannon #BrianKolfage #WeBuildTheWall #AshleyKolfage #TikTok #FBI #PostalInspector #Jail #Fraud
Brian Kolfage, 38, is the main beneficiary of the alleged scheme involving Steve Bannon and two others
He took $20,000-a-month for running the We Build The Wall private effort , according to prosecutors
Kolfage is a triple amputee, Purple Heart veteran who lost an arm and two legs in Iraq in 2004
He and his wife Ashley married in 2011 after he returned from Iraq; she was working as a Chilli's waitress
She is now a 'model' with 300,000 followers on TikTok and he is an avid Trump supporter and activist
She enthusiastically posts videos of their life on the Florida panhandle on her TikTok account
The pair spend most of their time on their boat, with their children, or in their home which is in golf community in Miramar Beach
Prosecutors say Kolfage took $350,000 from the GoFundMe which he launched in December 2018
They say he spent the money on a golf cart, SUV, boat payments and 'cosmetic surgery'
Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea and Andrew Badolato have also been charged and all face 40 years in prison
Prosecutors say they lied to donors who gave more than $25million to the account by claiming the would not take any money for themselves
Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8647595/The-luxury-lifestyle-Iraq-vet-TikTok-star-wife-stole-Build-Wall.html
Youtube: youtu.be/hsX820Ry_Sw
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/wDoJ9TgNw4vd/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vpm4t
Brighteon: brighteon.com/ad580af8-e71d-49f7-9df6-f63cf066c65d
Brian Kolfage, 38, is the main beneficiary of the alleged scheme involving Steve Bannon and two others
He took $20,000-a-month for running the We Build The Wall private effort , according to prosecutors
Kolfage is a triple amputee, Purple Heart veteran who lost an arm and two legs in Iraq in 2004
He and his wife Ashley married in 2011 after he returned from Iraq; she was working as a Chilli's waitress
She is now a 'model' with 300,000 followers on TikTok and he is an avid Trump supporter and activist
She enthusiastically posts videos of their life on the Florida panhandle on her TikTok account
The pair spend most of their time on their boat, with their children, or in their home which is in golf community in Miramar Beach
Prosecutors say Kolfage took $350,000 from the GoFundMe which he launched in December 2018
They say he spent the money on a golf cart, SUV, boat payments and 'cosmetic surgery'
Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea and Andrew Badolato have also been charged and all face 40 years in prison
Prosecutors say they lied to donors who gave more than $25million to the account by claiming the would not take any money for themselves
Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8647595/The-luxury-lifestyle-Iraq-vet-TikTok-star-wife-stole-Build-Wall.html
Youtube: youtu.be/hsX820Ry_Sw
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/wDoJ9TgNw4vd/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vpm4t
Brighteon: brighteon.com/ad580af8-e71d-49f7-9df6-f63cf066c65d
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